Screams of joy for Ladson Powerball winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday night, a Ladson woman’s screams woke up the house.

“I thought somebody was killing her,” said her husband.

They were screams of joy. She checked her Powerball® ticket and found out she had won $100,000.

“Then I started screaming,” said her husband.

The family gathered around the winning ticket, staring and hoping the number “7” would magically transform into a “10” right before their eyes winning them $435 million. They already matched the red Powerball® number and four of the other five white ball numbers (10, 13, 28, 52, 61 and Powerball: 2).

Spending the extra $1 for PowerPlay® doubled the $50,000 prize to $100,000.

The husband and wife went to work on Thursday not mentioning to anyone their close brush with a Powerball® jackpot. They cashed in the winning ticket today.

“Is this reality?” the winner asked her husband last night.

He pinched her to be sure.

The odds of matching four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 2X multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.75, when the jackpot is greater than $150 million.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Sunoco #2661 in Ladson received a commission of $1,000.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing is $40 million.