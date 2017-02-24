SC firefighter accused of threatening to kill woman

Brian Harwood (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brian Harwood (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A firefighter in Anderson County has been suspended after he was charged with domestic violence.

According to an incident report, sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence incident on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Harwood, 37, of Piedmont met an officer at a door and said that he and a woman got into an argument, but it did not turn violent and everything was fine, the report states.

But a woman inside the home told an officer that Harwood held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. The report states that four children were in the home at the time of the alleged incident.

A deputy noted in the report that the woman had several bruises on her arm and back that she said were from Harwood.

He has been charged with domestic violence.

Harwood, a lieutenant with Wren Fire Department, has been suspended from the department pending the outcome of the charge.

