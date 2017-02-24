President Trump, others to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference

One year after candidate Donald Trump skipped the conservative political action conference, the now President Donald Trump is back on the schedule at this year’s CPAC underway just outside of Washington, D.C.

While the conference will have a decidedly Trumpian feel, the fissures on the right that were exposed by his campaign are still very much in place.

The lineup is highlighted by Trump’s allies both in the White House and the media — and, of course, the president himself, who is scheduled to address the conference on Friday.