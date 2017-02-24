Police investigate three cases of indecent exposure in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- The Charleston City Police are investigating several instances of indecent exposure and are searching for a suspect descried as a thin black man wearing dark clothing.

The first instance happened on Coming Street at about 11:15 p.m. on February 23rd when the suspect approached the victim who was walking by, he then exposed himself from behind a wall then fled in the direction of the crosstown he did not touch the victim.

A similar instance also happened that night in the area of 137 Calhoun Street; the victim in this instance said she saw a man standing behind a lattice fence in an alley, he exposed himself and then fled the alley towards a bar, he did not touch the victim.

The third instance happened around 2:30 a.m. on February 24th near Bull Street and Rutledge Avenue.

Charleston police have increased patrols in this area by uniform and investigative officers with the Charleston Police Department as well as the College of Charleston Public Safety.

Anyone with information can call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.