One person in custody after potent narcotic found in Ladson

LADSON, SC (WCBD) – One person is now in custody after federal drug enforcement agents, Homeland Security investigators and Dorchester County deputies found Fentanyl at a home off of Pinewood Street.

Investigators found the controlled substance and immediately called in a hazmat team after a search warrant for the home was filed.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse calls Fentanyl a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

According to DEA spokesman, Jason Sandoval, a search warrant was obtained after an ongoing investigation into heroin and opioid distribution. Sandoval also said this case is not related to the take down operation conducted across the Lowcountry and Pee Dee this past week.

