Officials investigate shooting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting incident along the 2700 block of Kidmore Road in Mount Pleasant.

Sheriff’s deputies from Charleston county, EMS and firefighters from the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire district responded to call just after 4 p.m to the area of Boston Grill Road to investigate a report of gunshots being fired. Upon arrival deputies were directed to a suspicious car parked on Kidmore Road.

When officers approached the car they found a black male in the front seat suffering from a gunshot wound. The vehicle also had several bullet holes and broken windows.

According to initial reports two black males were seen running from the scene, a perimeter was established by the Mount Pleasant police and K9 units were deployed in an attempt to track the suspects, however they were unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to MUSC in serious condition .

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation into this incident