O2 Fitness to offer free weekend of fitness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – O2 Fitness Clubs will offer a free weekend of fitness February 24-26 to celebrate and promote Lowcountry heart health during American Heart Month.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among American men and women – and is responsible for nearly a quarter of all deaths in South Carolina, including more than 10,000 in 2015 alone. February marks American Heart Month, which raises awareness about heart disease and encourages people to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle.

While many factors contribute to heart disease, small lifestyle changes can play a large role in reducing your risk. Experts recommend at least 15 minutes of daily exercise for better heart health, and it’s never too late to begin leading an active lifestyle.

All visitors at O2 Fitness will have unlimited access to fitness equipment and a variety of exercise classes, including yoga, spin, kickboxing, and pilates. This offer is available at all O2 Fitness Clubs; click here for a complete list of locations and hours of operation.

Lowcountry O2 Fitness Clubs are located in Daniel Island, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Mount Pleasant (3), Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Summerville, West Ashley (2).