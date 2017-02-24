Nerve agent found on half brother of N Korean leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (CNN/AP) – Police in Malaysia say the half-brother of North Korea’s leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face.

A statement Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent at “VX NERVE AGENT,” an internationally-banned chemical weapon that can kill within minutes.

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died Feb. 13 shortly after two women put a substance on his face while he was checking in for a flight.

Nerve agents are the most toxic and fast-acting substance known in chemical warfare — and VX is the most potent of all of them, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).