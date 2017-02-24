Michael Slager files motion for representation from a Public Defender

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- A former North Charleston police officer filed a motion for an order to appoint a public defender to represent him in his retrial for murder.

A motion was filed Friday for Michael Slager for his retrial in state court for shooting a motorist after a traffic stop in 2015.

Slager shot Walter Scott to death on April 17 2015 after Scott ran away during a traffic stop.

The first trial ended in a mistrial December 2016. At the time Slager was represented by Defense Attorney Andy Savage.

Slager’s federal civil rights trial is scheduled to begin this May.