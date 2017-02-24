Man arrested for Indecent exposure at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested 23-year-old Chase Hill for indecent exposure after dropping his pants outside of a woman’s apartment at 311 Meeting Street.

The victim was inside her home when she heard loud banging noises and thought it could have been a maintenance worker. When she went outside she saw Hill outside performing a lewd act as well as throwing items against a wall.

Hill saw the victim, ran towards her and began banging on her front door.

Officers were dispatched to the area and found Hill who had gone into an apartment a few doors down from the victims. The victim identified Hill after which he was arrested.

Hill is now being held at Al Cannon Detention Center and is charged with indecent exposure.

The Charleston City Police would like to make known that this incident is not related to the several other incidences of indecent exposure that happened February 23rd and 24th near 1243 Coming Street, 137 Calhoun Street and at Bull Street and Rutledge Avenue.