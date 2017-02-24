High school choir sharing the stage with rock group Foreigner

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. – (WXLY-FM Y1025) “Better Music For A Better Workday”, announced last week the winner of the station’s Foreigner/Rock Star Competition is the Cane Bay High School Choir. Thanks to the votes of Y1025 listeners, the choir, under the direction of their Grammy nominated director William Bennett, will sing with legendary rock band, Foreigner, Sunday, February 26th at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

“It’s amazing because I never thought I would be able to sing back up,” said Cane Bay Choir member Natasha Bell, “I mean Foreigner is like the best.”

Formed in 1976, Foreigner boasts a catalog of Monster hits including; “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Jukebox Hero”, “Urgent” “Double Vision” and the number one hit “I Want to Know What Love Is,” the song the Cane Bay High School Choir will perform with the group. A limited amount of tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com or the North Charleston Performing Arts Center Box Office.

Y1025 Program Director and Host of the “Y Morning Wake Up”, Brian Cleary says; “Y1025 is honored to be able to provide Cane Bay this opportunity. And, we’re excited the winning school is a “Christmas Live” participant, our holiday tradition of school choirs singing live on Y1025.”