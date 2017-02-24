Harbor View Road closures continue this weekend

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Road work will resume on Sunday Feb 26th through March 10th along Harbor View Road on James Island for the Harbor View Road Improvement project.

February 26 – March 10:

Nighttime lane closures will occur on Harbor View Road.

The work will occur between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday thru Thursday nights.

Flagmen will be on site to control traffic.

At no time will the entire roadway be blocked to traffic.

Drivers will have access to businesses and residential properties along Harbor View Road at all times.

At least one lane will remain open to traffic under flagging operations.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

The purpose of the Harbor View Road Improvements project is to improve traffic flow and safety on Harbor View Road and to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian facilities. The project will include the addition of a center two-way left turn lane between North Shore Drive and Affirmation Boulevard, the addition of right turn lanes at major intersections, the addition of traffic signals at Fort Sumter Drive and Mikell Drive, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Harbor View Road and Fort Johnson Road and the addition of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.