GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Lane closures in Goose Creek are expected on Friday, February 24 for railroad crossing repairs.

According to the City of Goose Creek, CSX is expected to make final repairs to the railroad crossing at Redbank Road and Hwy. 52 around 10 a.m.

We’re told the work is expected to take less than two hours.

Temporary lane closures are expected Friday morning for traffic entering and possibly exiting Redbank Road.