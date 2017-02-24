Controversy over school bus fight video continues

sofia-pic-for-web By Published:
school-bus-generic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– People gathered at Thursday evenings North Charleston City Council meeting to share their concerns about cell phone video of a school bus fight.

The video shows North Charleston Police officers breaking up a fight that broke out between North Charleston High School students.

http://counton2.com/2017/02/21/new-video-police-and-students-clash-in-north-charleston-bus-fight/

Many Black Lives Matter supporters say the the officers escalated the situation and used excessive force.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the officers handled the situation properly.

“I looked at the videos, one that didn’t have the audio and one that did, and I can tell you our police officers were more than justified,” said Summey.

http://counton2.com/2017/02/22/north-charleston-mayor-keith-summey-sits-down-to-talk-about-school-bus-fight-that-ended-with-2-officers-injured-and-6-students-charged/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s