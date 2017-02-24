Controversy over school bus fight video continues

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– People gathered at Thursday evenings North Charleston City Council meeting to share their concerns about cell phone video of a school bus fight.

The video shows North Charleston Police officers breaking up a fight that broke out between North Charleston High School students.

Many Black Lives Matter supporters say the the officers escalated the situation and used excessive force.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the officers handled the situation properly.

“I looked at the videos, one that didn’t have the audio and one that did, and I can tell you our police officers were more than justified,” said Summey.

