College of Charleston denies Delaware, locks up 2nd seed in CAA tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jarrell Brantley and Joe Chealey both had a double-double as College of Charleston held on for a 78-65 victory over Delaware on Thursday night at TD Arena.

The Cougars (22-8, 13-4 CAA) have won three straight and clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championship.

Brantley recorded a season-high tying 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Chealey turned in 20 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and was three short of a triple double with seven assists. It marked his first career double-double.

Marquise Pointer added 11 points for the Cougars off the bench as they shot 46.9 percent from the field (23-of-49) and 86.2 percent from the free throw line (25-of-29).

College of Charleston closed the first half on an 8-2 surge and led 34-28 at halftime. The Cougars opened the second half on a 20-6 run including a Brantley dunk and capped by Pointer’s three-pointer for a 20-point lead.

They held off a late second-half rally and 10-run by the Blue Hens (12-18, 5-12 CAA), who were led in scoring by Cazmon Hayes (20 points).