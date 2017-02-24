Authorities investigate reported shooting in North Charleston

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published:
WCBD-Shooting gun bullets

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police responded to the 2900 block of West Montague Avenue on Friday, February 24 at 12:05 a.m.

We have reached out to the North Charleston Police to learn more details.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s