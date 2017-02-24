3-year-old airlifted to hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound

ORANGEBURG,SC (WCBD)- A 3-year-old child has been airlifted to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff, Leroy Ravenell.

“At this time, we are praying and thinking about this child who we believe at this point shot himself after a series of events that placed him next to a loaded weapon,” the sheriff said. “It’s just tragic and we’re pulling for him to make a full recovery.”

Around 1:45 this afternoon a call came in that a child had been shot in the upper part of their body at a Orangeburg business. Sheriff’s deputies, the Orangeburg Department of Public safety as well as EMS all responded to the scene.

The child was found laying in a car outside of Sunshine Recycling.

According to investigators, the father of the child was experiencing car trouble earlier in the day on Friday and called his wife to pick him up, before leaving his car on the side of the road he removed his handgun and placed it in his wife’s car with their three-year-old son.

The shooting happened in the car as the father went inside the Sunshine Recycling business to find a part to repair his disabled car.

No charges have yet been filed in this shooting.

“Everything has a time and place,” Ravenell said. “Right now we’re just hoping and praying this child recovers. We will, however, look at the elements of what happened.”

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.