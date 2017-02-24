113 employees at Berkeley DuPont Kevlar plant to lose their jobs as plant shuts down

113 people are preparing to lose their jobs after DuPont made the announcement that their Berkeley County Kevlar facility will be shutting down. The work the facility is doing will be moved to a plant in Virginia.

The DuPont Kevlar plant manufactures Kevlar bullet proof vests that are used by law enforcement. We understand DuPont is going to help employees either find jobs at other DuPont facilities, or at other businesses. Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moseley says they will also do what they can to help people find a job. “In adversity comes opportunity. Berkeley county leaders are working hard to ensure these employees will have job opportunities right here in Berkeley County.”

DuPont also has a Hytrel operation here along the Cooper River. That facility and the approximately 50 employees who work there will NOT be impacted by this decision.

Moseley also says the overall current economic environment is great. “Right now the unemployment rate is lower than it’s been in 15 years, so just imagine the opportunity. We’re very confident those employees will find job opportunities right here in Berkeley County.”

The employees do have a little bit of time to find another job. The plant is not scheduled to shut down completely until the end of July.

