Woman finds shirt around car windshield wiper; shares warning with others

FLINT, Mich. (WCBD) – A Flint, Michigan woman has a warning for anyone who may find strange objects left on their cars.

Ashley Hardacre posted a picture on Facebook along with a message that has been shared more than 90,000 times, and many are praising her for quick thinking and safety first mentality.

Hardacre said that as she was leaving work she found a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper.

There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off. At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason. I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade.

After remembering stories she heard other women finding out of place objects on their cars so that they could be lured out, she said that she knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around her.

I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off. I don’t know why the shirt was on my car but it had to have been intentional the way it was put on there.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video to see whether something criminal took place.