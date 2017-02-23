Winthrop Poll: 47% of South Carolinians disapprove of Trump

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – The latest Winthrop Poll results show that 47% of South Carolina residents disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the nation’s top job, while 44% approve. His approval numbers in South Carolina are higher than his current national approval rating.

Within his own party, the 45th president has support from 77% of residents who are GOP or lean Republican. Donald Trump received nearly 55% of the November presidential votes cast in South Carolina.

Since his January inauguration, Trump has stirred up varying emotions across the country.

Winthrop Poll respondents were given a range of adjectives to describe Trump, the results of which reflect a wide spectrum. Among the findings were these observations:

More than three-quarters of South Carolina Republicans said they are proud of the president, said he’s confident and stands up for people like them

More than four-fifths of African-Americans the word “safe” inaccurately described how Trump made them feel. Nearly 80% of them disapprove of how Trump is handling his job.

Only 39% of residents describe Trump as thoughtful

SC GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTER AND OTHERS



S.C. Governor Henry McMaster’s approval rating in South Carolina is 44% but more than a 1/3 of residents said that they don’t know whether they approve or disapprove of him. His approval rating is 28 points higher than his disapproval rating. Elected as the lieutenant governor, McMaster took over as governor on Jan. 24 after Trump tapped S.C. Governor Nikki Haley to be the United Nations ambassador.

Meanwhile, Congress received a stamp of approval from one-quarter of respondents and the S.C. General Assembly got a nod from 45% of those polled. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has a 46% disapproval rating. The state’s junior senator, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who is more highly rated among the Republican base, has a 55% approval rating among the general population.

When asked on a scale from 0 (“cool”) to 100 (“warm”) how they felt about people, movements or symbols, respondents’ average “feeling thermometer” scores were:

Donald Trump, 48

Barack Obama, 61

Muslims, 59

Hispanics, 71

Refugees coming to America from other countries, 51

Whites or Caucasians, 75

Blacks or African Americans, 78

The Confederate flag, 41

The Police, 74

Black Lives Matter movement, 48

The average feeling thermometer score for each item could vary widely by subgroup of respondents.

To read more of the results found in The Winthrop Poll, click here.