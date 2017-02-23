SC pastor cancelled Bible study may averted 2nd round of shootings

After Emanuel AME shooting, Dylann Roof went toward Branch AME

Dylann Storm Roof
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. In court documents unsealed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, Roof, convicted of killing nine worshippers during Bible study at a black church drove toward a second black church after the shootings, according to South Carolina prosecutors who oversaw the federal case against him. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina pastor who cancelled a Bible study at his church because he was late leaving his day job may have averted a second round of deadly shootings shortly after nine black worshippers had been killed at another black church.

Federal court documents unsealed Tuesday showed Dylann Roof, who was convicted of killing the nine worshippers during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, drove approximately 30 miles northwest toward the Branch AME Church in Summerville, which advertised its Bible study on a church sign.

But Branch AME pastor the Rev. Rufus Berry told The Associated Press he canceled Bible study that night because he was going to be late leaving his job at a cement company. He says he was shocked by the news of Roof’s plans.

