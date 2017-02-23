Parking at North Charleston Coliseum will increase to $10

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Starting March 1st parking at the North Charleston Coliseum will increase from $5 to $10.

Council members originally propose raising the parking fee from $5 to $7 but at tonight’s North Charleston city council meeting, Councilman Kenny Skipper proposed a new amendment to raise that price to $10.

Councilman Skipper was concerned that the Coliseum needs help paying for a brand new parking lot that will cost $50 million to construct.

This amendment barely passed in a 6 to 5 vote.

Parking at @nchascoliseum is increasing to $10 on March 1. 1. Parking operations had a $100,000 deficit last year. — North Charleston (@NorthCharleston) February 24, 2017

2. A deficit has been run for parking operations for the last 6 years. — North Charleston (@NorthCharleston) February 24, 2017

3. At $10, this is very, very reasonable among like-venues. — North Charleston (@NorthCharleston) February 24, 2017

4. Without the increase, North Charleston taxpayers are subsidizing event goers. — North Charleston (@NorthCharleston) February 24, 2017