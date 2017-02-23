Parking at North Charleston Coliseum will increase to $10

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Starting March 1st parking at the North Charleston Coliseum will increase from $5 to $10.
Council members originally propose raising the parking fee from $5 to $7 but at tonight’s North Charleston city council meeting, Councilman Kenny Skipper proposed a new amendment to raise that price to $10.
Councilman Skipper was concerned that the Coliseum needs help paying for a brand new parking lot that will cost $50 million to construct.
This amendment barely passed in a 6 to 5 vote.