Parents of transgender denounce Trump’s bathroom rollback

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The parents of a transgender child are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse a transgender bathroom policy that allowed public school students to use the facility of their choice.

Nicole and Rob Parkman say they feel their child’s road ahead may be difficult because of the current administration. “We are surprised where we are at this stage in our lives where we are talking about taking away civil rights of an already marginalized group of people,” said Nicole Parkman, “we don’t understand it.”

Alex Parkman was born female, but identifies as male. We met the Parkman’s last year and they explained how they let their child decide their own gender.

Alex’s parent’s say their child’s rights may violated now that the federal protection that the previous President instilled is gone.

“So every time they cross state lines or anytime they go somewhere else are they supposed to check their civil rights at the border,” asked Rob Parkman, “do they need to have a pocket handbook of which bathrooms they can legally and illegally access?”

U.S. Representative Mark Sanford (R – District 1) says not every decision from D.C. aligns well with South Carolina’s values. “I get a mother or a father’s love for their child and their desire to protect them,” said Sanford, “but what we can’t do is run roughshod over every other viewpoint in the perspective of one or a handful.”