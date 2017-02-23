Orangeburg Co. man arrested after shooting gun inside home, authorities say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Santee man accused of firing a weapon at a couple at their residence has been taken into custody.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 31-year-old Levond Keitt was apprehended Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

OCSO investigators have been searching for Keitt since a January 10 incident in which a Holly Hill couple were shot at inside their residence.

Around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to a Bridgewater Road residence where a woman said a man had kicked open her door and threatened her boyfriend while pointing a gun at them both.

At that point, she ran out of the home and as she reached the front porch she heard a shot being fired behind her. Her boyfriend said when the man fired the shot at him, he fled as well.

Neither the man nor woman was injured by the gunfire.

The gunman is believed to have fired two more shots into the air as he went to his vehicle.

Ravenell said a bond hearing for the Tee Vee Road man is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.