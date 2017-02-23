Mother of Clarendon County 6 year old says she wants justice for her son

The mother of a 6 year old in Clarendon County says she wants justice after her son was set on fire back in October.

At a press conference with community leaders outside the Clarendon County courthouse Thursday morning, Leslie Brown describes what happened on October 16th of last year. “My son wandered off and began playing with other children and in the midst of all this he was set on fire.”

Her son Emory was at a house just up the hill from their home in Alcolu. Her son was carried to her by the neighbor with burns over most of his back. Emory told her the 12 year old neighbor had set him on fire. Police believe lighter fluid was used.

According to Sheriff Garrett’s statement from October 21st, at the time there was nothing that indicates that it was intentional. However, current Sheriff Tim Baxley tells us the older child was charged through family court with Assault and Battery in the 1st degree.

Brown says she is fearful. “I reached out to the sheriffs office, me and my children have been intimidated. People riding by our house, we’ve had unannounced visitors from nowhere.”

The father of the 12 year old also says he was uncomfortable with a number of young men who were walking near his property after the fire.

Brown says officials told her they will only give the 12 year old 90 days. She says that is not enough. “It’s been hard, it’s been long, it’s been tough, it’s been rough. My baby has scars for the rest of his life. I have to put oil on him he cannot be in the sunlight he has a lot of pigmentation on his back. He’s also had a skin graft done. In March he’s probably gonna have to go back and have another surgery because his skin is thickening in his back.”

She wants more punishment. “This has been a very hard long time and my son, he deserves justice.”

The family says they are going to ask the current sheriff, Tim Baxley, for a sit down meeting to discuss the case.

