Moose Toys recalls toy frogs

(WCBD) — Moose Toys is recalling the Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys.

The toys operate with four button batteries and jump.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company received 17 reports of the battery’s cap becoming a projectile or battery chemicals leaking, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor’s office visits for eye irritation from the battery chemicals.

You should immediately stop using the toy frogs, do not open the battery compartment, and contact Moose Toys for a free replacement Little Live Pet product.

Little Live Pets Lil Frog has SKU: 28217 and Lil Frog Lily Pad has SKU: 28218 printed on the frog’s lower belly near its left thigh with a manufacture date code under it. The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216.

The toy frogs were sold at AAFES, Target, Toys “R” Us and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2016 through February 2017 in pink, blue and green colors.

The price $15 for the Lil Frog and $25 for the Lil Frog Lily Pad.