Man in custody after robbery of Summerville bank

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD)-  Summerville Police have one man in custody after a robbery at the First Citizen Bank located on Trolley Road in Summerville

The officer dispatched to the scene was able to locate the suspect and take them into custody without incident, after the robbery occurred at 3:30 p.m.

The suspect, Melvin Blain,  is being charged with entering a financial institution with the intent to steal and will have a bond court hearing tomorrow.

No injuries were reported and the suspect did not have a weapon. Blain is currently being held at the Dorchester County Detention center.

