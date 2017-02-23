Man faces felony DUI and other charges after evading arrest

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his car into an embankment off of I-26 to avoid arrest.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say Renard Williams has been charged with Felony DUI, Failure to stop with great bodily injury, driving under suspension as well as citations for an open container and seatbelt violations.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol the incident happened before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night and the chase after midnight when a trooper stopped William’s vehicle for speeding. The trooper got out of their car and approached Williams when he sped off down I-26 in the direction of Remount Road.

The trooper attempted to chase down the vehicle but lost sight of it, then noticed smoke coming from a nearby embankment.

Williams had crashed his vehicle into an embankment near the exit for Remount Road, after completely driving across the roadway, crashing into the embankment where his car caught fire.

Williams was injured in the crash and brought to MUSC for treatment.

Later that night, a woman who was also in the vehicle with Williams called 911 with injuries and was also taken to the hospital, after fleeing the accident.

Williams is now being held at the Al Cannon Detention center with bond totaling $15,000.