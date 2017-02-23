RIDGELAND, SC (WCBD) – A Jasper County man who shot and killed another man outside a Hardeeville apartment complex has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
A jury found Naijuwuan Chisolm, 22, guilty of murder in the shooting death of Sterling Dreyfus Jenkins.
“It was a daytime execution. The defendant waited until the victim was outside by himself and shot him in the head,” said Jasper County career criminal prosecutor Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones. “It was a brazen act with no regard to the lives of anyone, including the multiple children who were in a nearby apartment.”
The jury deliberated for one hour on Thursday, following a two-day trial at the Jasper County Courthouse. Chisolm was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On June 9, 2015, officers arrived to the Walsh Drive apartments to find 23-year-old Jenkins lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
“It was a daytime execution. The defendant waited until the victim was outside by himself and shot him in the head,” said Jasper County career criminal prosecutor Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones. “It was a brazen act with no regard to the lives of anyone, including the multiple children who were in a nearby apartment.”
Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner handed down the consecutive sentences. Chisolm was sentenced to 40 years for murder and five years on the weapons charge.
Jasper Co. man sentenced to 45 years for 2015 murder
RIDGELAND, SC (WCBD) – A Jasper County man who shot and killed another man outside a Hardeeville apartment complex has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.