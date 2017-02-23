Jasper Co. man sentenced to 45 years for 2015 murder

RIDGELAND, SC (WCBD) – A Jasper County man who shot and killed another man outside a Hardeeville apartment complex has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A jury found Naijuwuan Chisolm, 22, guilty of murder in the shooting death of Sterling Dreyfus Jenkins.

“It was a daytime execution. The defendant waited until the victim was outside by himself and shot him in the head,” said Jasper County career criminal prosecutor Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones. “It was a brazen act with no regard to the lives of anyone, including the multiple children who were in a nearby apartment.”

The jury deliberated for one hour on Thursday, following a two-day trial at the Jasper County Courthouse. Chisolm was also convicted of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On June 9, 2015, officers arrived to the Walsh Drive apartments to find 23-year-old Jenkins lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It was a daytime execution. The defendant waited until the victim was outside by himself and shot him in the head,” said Jasper County career criminal prosecutor Assistant Solicitor Mary Jones. “It was a brazen act with no regard to the lives of anyone, including the multiple children who were in a nearby apartment.”

Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner handed down the consecutive sentences. Chisolm was sentenced to 40 years for murder and five years on the weapons charge.

Advertisement