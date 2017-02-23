Goose Creek man charged with attemped murder of a State Trooper

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man, 20-year-old Paul Walker has been charged with attempted murder of a South Carolina state trooper.

On February 10th Walker fired a weapon at SCHP officer, Chris West, while travelling south on Interstate 77 (I-77) between mile markers 43 and 38 which is in the area of Fairfield county.

Walker and his co-defendants were fleeing a robbery in Waxhaw, NC and were being pursued by Cpl. West.

As the officer tried to stop the vehicle, Walker, who was seated in the right rear passenger seat fired his weapon, a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber semi automatic pistol several times out the window, the officer was within close range of the vehicle. Another co-defendant who was also in the backseat of the fleeing vehicle also fired shots at the officer and has since been charged.

Walker admitted to law enforcement to possessing a firearm and firing at the officer, law enforcement has since recovered that weapon and another from the crime.

Walker in addition to attempted murder has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. If found guilty of these crimes he could be convicted of a total of 35 years in prison.