Federal authorities: 13 arrested in drug, gun investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say more than a dozen people have been arrested in a major drug and gun investigation in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake announced in Conway on Thursday that 13 people had been arrested on federal drug and gun charges.

Beginning in 2014, federal authorities say the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency started investigating a large drug trafficking organization operating in the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Charleston areas. Authorities say the group distributed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in South Carolina and also trafficked in firearms.

Drake says agents used techniques including surveillance and sources to make their case.

