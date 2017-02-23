Calphalon recalls cutlery knives

(WCBD) — Calphalon is issuing a recall for Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives.
The items were sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016 at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016. The knives were sold from September 2008 through December 2016 for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.
The following models are included in the recall:
|Product
|Item
|Item Number
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|4.5″ Parer
|KNR10045C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|7″ Santoku
|KNR0007C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|Contemporary Paring Knife Set
|1821332
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|5″ Santoku
|KNR0005C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|8″ Chef Knife
|KNR4008C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility
|KNSR002C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer
|KNSR0102C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set
|3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
|1808009
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set
|4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
|1808008
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1922890
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1922971
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1932810
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1922976
Calphalon has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations; including four injuries requiring stitches. IAbout 3,150 reports of broken knives were also received.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.