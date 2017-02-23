Calphalon recalls cutlery knives

(WCBD) — Calphalon is issuing a recall for Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives.

The items were sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016 at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016. The knives were sold from September 2008 through December 2016 for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

The following models are included in the recall:

Product Item Item Number Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 4.5″ Parer KNR10045C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 7″ Santoku KNR0007C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Contemporary Paring Knife Set 1821332 Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 5″ Santoku KNR0005C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 8″ Chef Knife KNR4008C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility KNSR002C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer KNSR0102C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set 3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808009 Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set 4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block 1808008 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922890 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922971 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1932810 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set 4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5″ Santoku, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Fork, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block 1922976

Calphalon has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations; including four injuries requiring stitches. IAbout 3,150 reports of broken knives were also received.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.