Berkeley County responds to DuPont Kevlar Plant Closure

MONCKS CORNER, SC – Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler and County leaders are working to find job opportunities for all employees impacted by the DuPont Kevlar plant closure. The County is working with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and our Berkeley County corporate family to find job connections for employees of the plant.

“DuPont made a difficult decision to close its Berkeley County plant and that move will have an impact on our community and particularly the workers who now face an uncertain future,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “Berkeley County leaders pride ourselves on recruiting solid industries, creating jobs and building a strong community. While the closure of this plant is disappointing, Berkeley County is committed to expanding opportunities for citizens and helping those affected. As the unemployment rate in the County is the lowest it’s been in 15 years, we’re optimistic that the employees impacted by this plant closure will soon find job opportunities in the County.”

Job opportunities from local industrial parties and many local governments can be found at www.BerkeleyMeansBusiness.com/Jobs.