Authorities investigate a reported robbery and shot fired at Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Northwoods mall is now clear after a reported robbery and shots were fired in the parking lot

One male victim and male suspect both fled the scene while the girlfriend of the victim alleges she and her boyfriend (the victim) were getting into their car when the suspect approached them asking them for a ride.

According to North Charleston police the couple initially let the suspect into their car, the girlfriend reported that the suspect smelled like marijuana and asked him to get out.

A physical fight began then between the male victim and the suspect both inside the car and outside of the car when a gun was fired. Officers presume the gun was fired on accident.

The suspect then fled on foot, entered a nearby silver SUV and fled the scene.

The male victim also fled the scene in their vehicle leading officers on a vehicle purist that ended on Otranto Road. Officers found a large amount of marijuana inside the vehicle and also on the roadway nearby on Delhi street.

The victim, Perry Jackson, was arrested for drug charges as well as failure to stop.

Jackson sustained a graze wound to his upper left arm.

The other male suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.