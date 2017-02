ALCOLU, S.C. (WCBD) — A six-year-old boy has severe burns on his body after being set on fire by a 12-year-old boy, according to the National Action Network.

The civil rights organization says the incident took place in Alcolu in Clarendon County on October 16, 2016.

A news conference will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. in Manning to address the incident.

We’re told the six-year-old and his family are now receiving threats.