13 migrants suffocate in Libya shipping container

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015 file photo, Libyan Red Crescent workers carry the body of a drowned migrant who washed up along with several others in Zuwara, Libya (65 miles west of Tripoli) after two smuggling boats sank off the coast of Libya on Thursday. Search teams found more than ten bodies that had washed ashore - about 500 migrants were believed to be on board the two boats, according to rescue teams.(AP Photo/Mohamed Ben Khalifa, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2015 file photo, Libyan Red Crescent workers carry the body of a drowned migrant who washed up along with several others in Zuwara, Libya (65 miles west of Tripoli) after two smuggling boats sank off the coast of Libya on Thursday. Search teams found more than ten bodies that had washed ashore - about 500 migrants were believed to be on board the two boats, according to rescue teams.(AP Photo/Mohamed Ben Khalifa, File)

CAIRO (AP) – The head of the Red Crescent in Libya says 13 African migrants died of suffocation inside a shipping container while being transported over four days between two Libyan towns.

Osama al-Fadly, the head of the Red Crescent in Libya, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the deceased were among 69 migrants, many from Mali, who were packed into the container.

The locked container was then transported from the central town of Bani Walid to Khoms in western Libya, from where the migrants were to be taken across the Mediterranean.

Instead, the traffickers unloaded the human cargo near an anti-trafficking force in Khoms on Tuesday.

Al-Fadly says many of the survivors had their limbs broken when they were thrown out of the container. A five-year-old girl was among the survivors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s