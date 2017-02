CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

The 2008 green Honda CRV of Donna Miller, 49, was found abandoned near the Francis Marion Forest on Wednesday, February 22.

She is described as a white female, with brown dreadlocks. Miller also has hazel eyes, and multiple tattoos on arm, legs, and back.

If you have any information, contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or 843-554-2473.