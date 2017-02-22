Woman known for removing SC’s Confederate flag to speak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The woman known for climbing a 30-foot flagpole and temporarily removing the Confederate flag from in front of South Carolina Statehouse is speaking in Charleston.

Local media outlets report Bree Newsome is giving a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sottile Theatre. The event is hosted by the College of Charleston.

A guest scheduled to speak here tonight is being met with protest. Find out why coming up @WCBD pic.twitter.com/mwBRpAP52W — Colby Thelen (@ColbyWCBD) February 22, 2017

Over the weekend, members of the state’s Secessionist Party protested the college’s decision to host Newsome.

The group posted Confederate flags on downtown Charleston parking garages, prompting city officials to issue a statement prohibiting the activity.