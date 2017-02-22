Woman known for removing SC’s Confederate flag to speak

Police surround the flagpole flying the Confederate battle flag at a Confederate monument at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, June, 27, 2015 as Bree Newsome of Charlotte, N.C. climbs the pole to remove the banner. She was taken into custody when she came down. The flag was raised again by capitol workers about 45 minutes later. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The woman known for climbing a 30-foot flagpole and temporarily removing the Confederate flag from in front of South Carolina Statehouse is speaking in Charleston.

Local media outlets report Bree Newsome is giving a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sottile Theatre. The event is hosted by the College of Charleston.

Over the weekend, members of the state’s Secessionist Party protested the college’s decision to host Newsome.

The group posted Confederate flags on downtown Charleston parking garages, prompting city officials to issue a statement prohibiting the activity.

