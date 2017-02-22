Tourism Commission votes to lower heat index for carriage horse tours

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Tonight the City of Charleston Tourism Commission voted 9-2 in favor decision to decrease the heat index temperature in which to remove carriage tour horses from the road.

This means that when the temperature reaches 95 degrees with a heat index of 110 degrees and that temperature stays constant for four consecutive readings every 15 minutes, carriage horses must stay off of the road until the temperature decreases.

This rule was previously upheld at a higher temperature of 98 degrees with a heat index of 125.

In addition to this the petition raised to conduct a scientific study to research the humane conditions for carriage horses was voted down.

The tourism commission also received an update on the route pilot program for the carriage industry which was recently approved by the city council.