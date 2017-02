MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant Police and EMS are on scene of a three car collision on Highway 17 and Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

The call for the accident came in just before 9 p.m.

The cause of the incident and related injuries are unknown at this time, we will continue to update you on this developing incident.

Hwy 17 and Houston Northcutt

3 car collision blocking traffic @MPPDRosier #mtpsc #chstrfc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) February 23, 2017