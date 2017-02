Charleston S.C. – At Eagle Nest Elementary Anna Toole is a 5th Grade English and Grammar teacher.

That’s just her day job, during the evening Toole shifts her focus to another area completely different from education.

For the past 2 years she’s been training as a Muay Thai fighter at the novice level.

Currently the “Power Toole” has an impressive record of four wins and only one lost.

Next month in Myrtle Beach, she’s hoping all the hardwork will pay off as she competes for a World Championship.