SodaStream issues recall of potentially exploding bottles

(WCBD) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announces a recall for a popular soda-making device.



SodaStream, the company behind the make-your-own-soda machines, is recalling more than 50,000 blue-tint carbonating bottles because of a defect. We’re told the bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard.

The recalled items were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and other stores and online at www.amazon.com and www.sodastream.com from February 2016 through January 2017 for about $15.

The bottles can be returned to the company for a refund. They all have an April 2020 expiration date.