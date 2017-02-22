North Korea says women suspects should be freed

Khalid Abu Bakar, Abdul Samah Mat
Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar, left, speaks as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat listens during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Malaysia's police chief says a North Korean Embassy official is among eight North Korean suspects in last week's fatal poisoning of the half brother of Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un in Kuala Lumpur's airport. (AP Photo/Alexandra Radu)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – North Korean diplomats have called for the immediate release of the two “innocent women” arrested in connection with the apparent poisoning last week of a scion of the North Korean ruling family.

A statement released Wednesday by North Korea’s embassy in Kuala Lumpur dismissed the police account of Kim Jong Nam’s death – that the women had coated their hands with toxins and then rubbed them on his face as he stood in front of a ticketing kiosk at a Kuala Lumpur airport.

If the poison was on their hands, the statement asked “then how is it possible that these female suspects could still be alive?” One of the women is Indonesian, the other is Vietnamese.

