North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey sits down to talk about school bus fight that ended with 2 officers injured and 6 students charged

The incident last Thursday, when North Charleston High School students were fighting on a bus, causing the driver to contact police, continues to be a topic of discussion.

We spoke with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey about it. He said it is clear from video and audio taken of the incident that his police officers did nothing wrong. “I looked at the videos, one that didn’t have the audio and one that did, and I can tell you our police officers were more than justified.”

On Thursday afternoon, the fighting broke out on a bus on Remount road. At the corner of Remount and Dobson, a police officer boarded the bus and tried to stop the fight. Students began to fight with the officer. Two officers had to be treated for injuries to their hands. 6 students were charged.

“If I were the parents of those kids I would be completely floored by the attitude they had with respect of the driver the respect of the police and the respect of the other young people on the bus.”

Summey says the officers involved handled it the best way they could. “I mean you’ve got kids cussing at you, you’ve got kids resisting you pushing you over all those things and I thought they handled it extremely well.”

The Black Lives Matter organization says police did not handle the situation appropriately. “I think black lives matter has value across the country. I think locally the leadership targets things that they don’t need to be targeting. When you’re right your right and when you’re wrong you’re wrong.”

The mayor says this is really a discipline problem. “I can tell you, if I had acted that way and my dad found out about it when I was growing up, I would’ve been punished very rigidly by my parents. I would’ve done the same with my kids.”

Black Lives Matter Charleston posted online the date of the next to North Charleston city Council meeting which is this Thursday night. Mayor Summey says if anyone wants to bring this subject up at the meeting, he will be prepared to respond.

Another local civil rights organization, the National Action Network says they agree with Mayor Summey, that officers did what they had to do.

