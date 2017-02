MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A 26-year-old missing from Mount Pleasant has been found, according to The Mount Pleasant Police Department.

RELATED: Public’s help needed to find missing woman

Caitlin Elisabeth Evins was last seen on February 17 on Ellen Avenue.

On Wednesday, February 22, authorities told News 2 that she was located and is safe.

No word at this time on where she was located.