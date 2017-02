COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD)- A man on Colleton County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list was arrested yesterday. 34-year-old Brian Kealey who’s last known address was in Ruffin, South Carolina was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Kealey was apprehended yesterday during an evening traffic stop conducted by the Summerville Police department.