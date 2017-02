Related Coverage One dead after motorcycle crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says, Thomas Reinhardt, 53, of Summerville was traveling on Cane Bay Blvd on February 21 when he left the road and was ejected.

Medics transported Reinhardt to a local hospital where he later died.

He was not wearing a helmet. Reinhardt’s death has been ruled accidental.