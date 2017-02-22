Life expectancy dramatically rising worldwide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While humans have only been a part of the Earth’s timeline for the past 200,000 years, their life expectancies are rising, marking one of the greatest achievements of the 21st century, according to the National Institute on Aging.

The life expectancy rate is continuing to increase at a rapid rate around the world. Those born in rich countries are expected to live longer by the year 2030.

Women in South Korea have a life expectancy of nearly 91-years-old. Men in South Korea also have a long expectancy of 84-years-old.

Researchers say the U.S. is lagging behind due to soaring homicide rates, the obesity epidemic, and a lack of universal health insurance.

The 2030 life expectancy projection for Americans is 83-years-old for women and 79-years-old for men. In every country, women had longer projected life expectancies than men.

The institute says this news marks victories over infections and diseases with modern medicine stopping millions from getting sickness like smallpox, polio, and the measles.