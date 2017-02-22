Crews battle ‘mutliple structure fires’ on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews from several agencies are responding to several fires in Pawleys Island.

Multiple structures on fire on Myrtle Avenue, according to Midway Fire Rescue officials.

We’re told crews found one structure collapsed on arrival. Another was fully engulfed in flames. No one was at either location at the time of the blaze.

Georgetown City, Murrells Inlet Garden City, and Surfside Fire Departments are assisting Midway Fire Rescue in the response.

A portion of Myrtle Avenue is closed at this time.

