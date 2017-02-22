Chick-fil-A employee gets new home from customer

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A McClellanville family has a new home thanks to stranger.

Brian Smyth was so pleased with his Chick-fil-A experience a year and a half ago due to Shakeel Williams, he befriended him.

“He has this sort of natural humanity that just shines through in everything he does,” said Smyth.

Smyth got to know Williams and his family. The title agency president started helping to pay for Williams’ medical bills stemming from sickle cell anemia and its complications.

Smyth decided he needed to do something bigger for “Shack” as Williams is called by those close to him after driving him home from work one night.

Last week, Smyth and the construction crew demolished the trailer William’s lives at with his mother and siblings. And on Wednesday, the family got to see what they will be moving into in a few days.

“I thank God first of all,” said Tolunda Williams, Shekeel’s mother, “and thank God for my son.”

“It’s like a blessing,” added Shekeel.

Shekeel’s mother says she never imagined the values she instilled in Shekeel to pay off like this. “Shack treats somebody how you want them to treat you,” said Williams, “it’s a blessing.”

Bryan Smyth’s company Landmark 13 gives 13% of it’s profits to people in need.